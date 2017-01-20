Two held for molesting woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 20: Two persons, including a Yemen national, were arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a pub in the city last week, police said on Thursday. "The accused -- Ricky alias T. Uttappa and Ayub Ali, a Yemeni -- were arrested on Wednesday after the victim filed a complaint on January 15 that she was groped and molested on January 13 night outside a pub on Brigade Road in the city centre," Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar told reporters here.

The case was registered at the Banaswadi police station under sections 354 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "During the investigation, we have seen a video footage of the incident from the CCTV camera installed at the pub. We traced and identified the culprits, who confessed to have hugged and kissed the victim," said Nimbalkar.

The victim, however, admitted that she had a drink at the pub and was drowsy when the duo had accosted her. "The accused have also confessed to have picked up the victim from the pub and dropped her in the city's eastern suburb where she resides on that night in their car but drove away when she started screaming," recalled Nimbalkar. Police also seized the car the accused used in the incident.

