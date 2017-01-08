Three storey building collapses in Bengaluru

Several labourers who worked in the under-construction building are feared to be trapped under the debris of a three storey under-construction building which collapsed near Whitefield area.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bengaluru, Jan 08: A three storey under construction building collapsed near Whitefield area on early Sunday morning in Bengaluru. While some Labourers sustained injuries, some are feared trapped in the debris. Personnel from the fire and emergency services are currently at the spot.

Representational Image

The incident is said to have taken place in Whitefield area of the city.

The under construction building is in the vicinity of an IT company. The mould of the ceiling is said to have come crashing down when construction work was underway.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

whitefield, bengaluru, building, collapse

Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2017, 9:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 