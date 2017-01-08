Three storey building collapses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 08: A three storey under construction building collapsed near Whitefield area on early Sunday morning in Bengaluru. While some Labourers sustained injuries, some are feared trapped in the debris. Personnel from the fire and emergency services are currently at the spot.

The incident is said to have taken place in Whitefield area of the city.

The under construction building is in the vicinity of an IT company. The mould of the ceiling is said to have come crashing down when construction work was underway.

OneIndia News