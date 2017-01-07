That's embarrassing: BJP leaders at loggerheads on Twitter

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Pratap Simha, a BJP MP from Karnataka put the party in a spot after taking to social media to pull up Union Minister Vijay Goel's office. The MP from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency aired his disappointment over not being informed of Vijay Goel's proposed visit to Kodagu.

It didn't take too long for the tweet to embarrass the BJP with twitterati taking sides and mocking at the party leaders' public spat.

Sir, @VijayGoelBJP r u coming2 Coorg tmrw? If so, atleast your office must have d courtesy2 inform d local MP. @AmitShah ji @narendramodi ji — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) January 7, 2017

The tweet ultimately was noticed by Vijay Goel who replied on the same platform. The union minister conveyed to the BJP MP that his visit was yet to be finalised and the same would be conveyed to him after confirmation.

Dear Pratap, the programme hasn't been finalised, once it's done we will surely meet. 😊🖒 https://t.co/iTxLXzeGAW — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 7, 2017

The exchange of tweets took only minutes but the public forum that the BJP leaders chose to complain came under criticism.

Another Karnataka BJP leader C T Ravi had earlier taken to social media to take a dig at Union Minister Smriti Irani over exclusion of Kannada for a mobile app that her ministry launched. The tweet slugfest had come under criticism earlier as well.

OneIndia News