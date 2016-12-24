Footwear fiasco: Siddaramaiah's office denies allegations

Bengaluru, Dec 24: After a picture of Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah's personal assistant helping him wear his shoes has gone viral, the Chief Minister's office has come out with a clarification that the person kneeling down was in fact his relative and Siddaramaiah owns no shoes with laces.

On Saturday it was reported that Siddaramaiah's personal assistant Kumar had knelt down to tie CM's shoe laces.

The image was taken in Mysuru on Saturday. Siddaramaiah, a leader who has been vocal about social equality was questioned by many after this incident.

The Chief Minister was in Mysuru to attend the funeral of veteran actor Chetan Ram Rao.

Several politicians have come under the scanner for similar incidents. An image of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister being carried by police personnel while inspecting the floods had gone viral in August. Similarly BJP leader Pankaja Munde faced flak after images of her assistant carrying her slippers had gone viral.

OneIndia News