Sichuan or Siachen? Karnataka CM can't decide

Bengaluru, Dec 22: A simple typo error came as a major embarrassment to the chief minister of Karnataka after his official Twitter handle deemed Siachen instead of Sichuan as part of China. The post was, however, taken down after it attracted severe criticism.

The CM's Twitter handle posted a picture of him meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Lee Zong. Bengaluru's infrastructure was discussed in the meeting, Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister's media team was trying to convey information about the meeting on his social networking page, but instead ended up landing him in a controversy by deeming Siachen a part of China .

The same was posted on the chief minister's Facebook page as well which resulted in hundreds of people mocking it. The posts were taken down, but the damage had already been done.

OneIndia News