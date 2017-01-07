Shame doesn't die: More molestation cases reported in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 7: The shame refuses to end as more cases of molestation are being reported in various parts of Bengaluru. The Banaswadi police registered a case under section 354A after a woman alleged that she was harassed and molested by a gang while returning from a gym.

The incident is said to have taken place earlier this week. In her complaint, the woman alleged that her clothes were pulled by the perpetrators who were seated on a bike near her gym. Commissioner of police Praveen Sood visited the Banaswadi police station on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

This takes the total number of molestation cases to six since January 1. Yet another instance of alleged molestation was also reported from the KG Halli police station limits on Friday.

A CCTV camera had captured the victim as well as the alleged perpetrator. CCTV footage recovered from a private property showed the man following the victim while she was on her way to the bus stop early on Friday morning. The victim in her complaint alleged that she was groped by the perpetrator who followed her.

He is said to have assaulted her and fled from the spot after she raised an alarm. The police registered a case after the victim's complaint but her constantly changing statements have come as a challenge to the investigating authorities.

These incidents have come to light after the mass molestation allegations during New Year's eve and another case that was caught on camera at Kammanahalli locality.

The city police have arrested 5 of the 6 accused in the Kammanahalli molestation case on Thursday. Such incidents have once again raised questions of women safety in Bengaluru.

OneIndia News