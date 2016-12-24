Karnataka CM needs help putting on his footwear

Bengaluru, Dec 24: A picture of Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah's personal assistant helping him wear his shoes has gone viral. The image was taken in Mysuru on Saturday. Siddaramaiah, a leader who has been vocal about social equality was questioned by many after this incident.

In the picture the CM's assistant, Kumar is seen bending down to help him wear his footwear. The Chief Minister was in Mysuru to attend the funeral of veteran actor Chetan Ram Rao.

Several politicians have come under the scanner for similar incidents. An image of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister being carried by police personnel while inspecting the floods had gone viral in August. Similarly BJP leader Pankaja Munde faced flak after images of her assistant carrying her slippers had gone viral.

It comes as an embarrassment for Siddaramaiah personally since social equality has been his mantra for politics. For a man who takes pride in being a socialist , this photo paints a different picture.

OneIndia News