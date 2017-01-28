Karnataka cabinet resolves to legalise Kambala

Bengaluru, Jan 28: The Karnataka cabinet on Saturday resolved to amend laws to legalise traditional sports like Kambala as well as bullock cart racing. The cabinet decided to amend the proposed laws when the budget session of the state assembly begins on February 6.

Demands for Kambala have been growing ever since the Tamil Nadu government passed a legislation legalising Jallikattu that was earlier banned by the Supreme Court. PETA had filed a petition against Kambala in 2016 with the Karnataka High court deeming the conduct of the sport as a violation of the 2014 Supreme court order.

The Karnataka High Court had stayed the sport and hearing on a petition to vacate the stay is still underway.

Despite the government and opposition parties' support for Kambala, protests demanding legalisation of the sport had been taking place across the state. Taking a cue from the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had claimed that Kambala would be legalised and Saturday's resolve by the cabinet is aimed at realising the Chief Minister's promise.

OneIndia News