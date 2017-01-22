Jallikattu protest in Bengaluru called off

Bengaluru, Jan 22: The much publicised protest in support of Jallikattu in Bengaluru was called off after permission to agitate at Ulsoor locality was denied. Hundreds of people who had gathered at the venue for the celebrations of Thiruvalluvar day as well as protests in support of Jallikattu were informed to abstain from raising slogans in support of the sport.

Organisers consciously asked that the event be limited to Thiruvalluvar day celebrations and asked for the cause of Jallikattu to be dropped from the agenda. Dozens of youngsters were left disappointed as permission to protest over Jallikattu was denied.

The organisers were asked to consider a change in venue which is currently under consideration. Dressed in black, youngsters were all set to agitate for the cause of Jallikattu but had to leave the venue after it was announced that the issue would not be part of the agenda.

OneIndia News