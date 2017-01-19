Bengaluru, Jan 19: Close to 600 people from various walks of life gathered in support of Jallikattu in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. Taking a cue from the Marina Beach protests in Chennai, Tamilians in Bengaluru used social media to promote the protest. Men, women and children alike gathered at Town Hall in Bengaluru to show their solidarity to the people protesting in Chennai as well as fight for 'Tamil Pride'.

"We have been living in Bengaluru for more than three decades now. We were born and raised here but we support Jallikattu and our brothers in Tamil Nadu. Jallikattu is our tradition and we want to preserve it", said Ramesh, one of the protesters.

Protests were not just in support of Jallikattu but against PETA and Subramanian Swamy for his comments over protests in Tamil Nadu. "Why should the PETA not be banned? They have produced exaggerated, manipulated and fake evidences to get this ban. Bulls are not performing animals. We worship them and treat them like a part of our family. Who is PETA to take our rights away?" asked Karthik, a techie who came to protest.

"Blanket ban is not the solution. Regulations are already in place and they only need to be implemented. The Bulls and the players are tested before the sport and it starts under the supervision of the district Collector. Cattle here help a community unlike in other countries. Taking them away is like taking away wealth," said another techie Prashanth.

While the protesters were forced to disperse after the one hour spot given to them came to an end, announcement of another protest on Sunday morning was made. Bengaluru will see more pro-Jallikattu protests near Thiruvalluvar statue in Ulsoor on Sunday.

Here are some images from the Bengaluru venue:

Hundreds gather at Town Hall to protest over Jallikattu Hundreds gathered at Bengaluru's Town Hall on Thursday to protest against the ban on Jallikattu. IT employees, children participate in protest Several children, IT officials were seen protesting against the ban on Jallikattu. More protests to take place on Sunday Protestors announce that agitation will take place in Ulsoor on Sunday. Police asked people to leave as they were protesting beyond the time granted. People were seen raising slogans While thousands gathered at Marina Beach in TN, many protested against Jallikattu at Town Hall. People were asked to leave from the venue Police officials were seen asking the protestors to leave the venue. Pro-tamil and Pro-kannada organisations had participated in the protest. Protests were against PETA as well Not just against the ban, but people were also seen protesting against PETA.

