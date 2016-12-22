Hubballi: 3 arrested with Rs 29.98 lakh unaccounted cash

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Hubballi Crime Branch police intercepted three men transporting Rs 29.98 lakh in a late night operation on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the CCB led by commissioner Panduranga Rane flagged down a scooter with three men who were carrying unaccounted new Rs 2,000 currency notes stuffed in a gunny bag.

Rizwan, Mukthiyar and Shami Ahmed were detained near Kamaripete of Hubballi and the cash was seized. During the initial investigation, the trio allegedly told the police that they were returning after laundering unaccounted money in Noorani market of the city.

A case has been registered and investigations are on. Police officials, however, are yet to confirm if the money belonged to the trio or whether they were laundering money for someone else. All three are currently in police custody. Police officials are also likely to visit the market mentioned by the trio where they allegedly converted the money.

