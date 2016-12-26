Have nothing to do with H Y Meti tapes, says RTI activist

Rajashekhar Mulali, the RTI activist who opened the pandora's box on former Karnataka minister H Y Meti's sex tapes, said that he had nothing to do with the tapes. Speaking to OneIndia, Mulali, a native of Ballari said that he only tried to appraise the Congress high command of its minister's behaviour and had nothing to do with the tape becoming public and reaching television channels.

"A few people approached me with the video and sought help. I watched the video but told them that I will help only if it is in social interest. They left and didn't come back. After that I started receiving threat calls from Meti's supporters", he said. A self declared Anna Hazare follower, Mulali shot to fame after he spoke about a sex tape involving a Congress minister in the State. Days after he mentioned the video, a sex tape involving Meti had been received by media organisations. Incidentally, the video was released on the day Mulali arrived in Delhi.

"I went to Delhi only to meet senior Congress leaders since leaders in the state including Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar refused to give me an audience. I didn't have the video but wanted to appraise them of what Meti had done. I do not know how and why the CD was released on the same day of me being in Delhi and by whom. I have nothing to do with it", he added

Mulali had approached the local police following alleged threat calls. He however maintains that he hasn't been summoned by any investigating authority over the Meti tape scandal. "The CID hasn't summoned me. If they do I will cooperate. I have not done anything wrong."

Rajashekhar Mulali had spoken to the media from Delhi the day the CD was released to media houses. He had sought action against the then minister. He had claimed that Meti had exploited a hapless woman. However, while speaking to OneIndia he claimed that he didn't know who the woman in the CD was. He refused to divulge details of people who came to him with the CD initially.



OneIndia News