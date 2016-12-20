FIR against hospital for infecting Bengaluru woman with HIV

Bengaluru, Dec 20: The Bengaluru Police filed an FIR against 14 staff members of a reputed hospital in the city for allegedly infecting a woman with HIV. The private hospital staff including Chief Administrative officer was booked following a court directive. All 14 members have been booked under IPC sections 120 B, 320, 324, 336 and 338.

A woman who was treated at the private hospital in 2014 February had alleged that she was infected with HIV in the hospital during a faulty blood transfusion. The woman had approached the court with a private complaint against the hospital after they failed to acknowledge the error. After hearing the complaint, the 7 ACMM court ordered the Sadashivanagara police to file an FIR and investigate the matter.

Following the court's directive, the local police have registered the case.

No arrests have taken place yet in the case. The victim alleges that she sought treatment at the hospital for a uterus condition and was infected with HIV during blood transmission. She sought the court's help after the hospital and the local police refused to help her. Roopa's brother had filed a complaint against the treating doctor earlier.

OneIndia News