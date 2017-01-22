Despite Jallikattu ordinance, protests continue in Bengaluru too

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Despite the Tamil Nadu government promulgating an ordinance allowing Jallikattu across the state, protests are continuing across the country. Dozens of youngsters in Bengaluru protested in support of Jallikattu outside the Tamil Sangam in Ulsoor locality. They believe that the ordinance is a temporary pacification tool and not a permanent solution to the issue at hand.

Despite not getting permission to protest, youngsters gathered in silent protest on the footpath outside the Tamil Sangam on Sunday with posters, placards demanding permanent solution to Jallikattu.

"What is the point of this ordinance that can be challenged. It's weak and vulnerable and yet again will be challenged in court. We do not want this but demand a permanent solution," said one protester.

"I am from Madurai, from a place very close to Chief minister O Panneerselvam's native and I know what Jallikattu means to us. We thanks everyone who has been protesting for the cause of Jallikattu and we want a permanent solutions to this," said another

OneIndia News