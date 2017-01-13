Bengaluru: Two arrested in Banaswadi molestation case

Bengaluru, Jan 13: The police here on Friday arrested two people for allegedly teasing and assaulting a woman who was returning from gym at around 9pm on January 4 near Banaswadi police station.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East Hemant Nimbalkar said that they have arrested two persons and also recovered the bike involved in the crime. According to police, the collar pulling molestation accused also have a previous criminal history.

The accused were identified as Nanda and Amin. The incident occurred on January 4 when the woman was allegedly attacked by two strangers while she was returning from the gym. The two men apparently followed the victim and pulled her T-shirt at which she screamed for help, forcing them to flee in panic after seeing some people.

Earlier, on the New Year eve, mass molestation of women was reported in Brigade Road and M G Road, where thousands had gathered to celebrate the New Year.

OneIndia News