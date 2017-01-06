Bengaluru: Toxic froth to welcome Pravasi Bharathiya Divas delegates

While the Karnataka government is all set to host the Pravasi Bharathiya Divas in Bengaluru starting Saturday, Varthur lake in the city is producing toxic froth to welcome the delegates. Over the last one week, toxic foam from the lake is not only spilling on to the streets but is flying in the air landing on animals, motorists and pedestrians alike.

Members of citizen's action forum 'Whitefield rising' took to social media to mock the government for preparing for an international event but ignoring its own citizens. The forum has been highlighting the plight of citizens around Varthur and Bellandur lakes in Bengaluru that are largely covered by foam due to heavy pollution through the year.

It is rising...#VarthurLake froth....show time for #PravasiBharatiyaDiwas #PBD2017 pic.twitter.com/AKI5PR1oad — अमित सिंह (@amitsingh2203) January 6, 2017

"Varthur lake froth...showtime for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas", said one tweet with a picture of foam rising in the air and spilling onto the streets.

Karnataka's tourism minister R V Deshpande visited the venue for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Thursday to take stock of the situation. "Let the city look beautiful", he told officials from the BBMP, BDA and NHAI. The BBMP and BDA that are responsible for Varthur and Bellandur lake, however, have done precious little to stop pollutants from entering the lake leave alone taking up cleanliness drives.

OneIndia News