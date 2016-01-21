Bengaluru: On the first day, 2K pillion riders fined for helmet rule

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Flouters of fresh helmet norm faced tough time from the traffic officials monitoring the rule on the ground. According to traffic authorities, On Wednesday, Jan 21 they fined 2000 people for violating the rule.

The traffic department and Transport department jointly worked on ground and imposed fine on 2,000 two-wheeler commuters.

Authority said to a media that they jointly monitored in the first day for enforcing the rule. Bengaluru Traffic Police fined 1,520 two wheeler riders, while Transport Department officials caught 450 pillion riders.

Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said to a news media that "we have no second thoughts on new compulsion". There is a clear directive by the Supreme Court to implement the rule across the country . The state government cannot do anything than strictly implementing it.

MA Saleem, additional commissioner of police (traffic) told media that very few pillion riders were moving without helmet. He estimated that as many as 50 % of city riders are wearing the helment and department is working hard for the total realization of the rule.

Saleem, however is of the opinion that implementing the rule is a quite hard task for the police and quipped that women riders are engaging in arguments with traffic personnel.

OneIndia News