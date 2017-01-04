Bengaluru molestation: Police finally registers FIR

Bengaluru, Jan 3: The Bengaluru police finally registered an FIR and initiated action into allegations of molestation and assault during New Year's revelry on M G Road and Brigade Road in the city. The newly appointed commissioner of Police, Praveen Sood took to Twitter to announce the action.

The top cop claimed that the investigating team led by a DCP level officer had found credible evidence of wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob. An FIR has been registered in this regard.

As promised we have found credible evidence repeat credible evidence in a case of wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob. — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) January 3, 2017

We have taken action by registering a FIR. Investigation is in progress. Police is working.... though silently. — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) January 3, 2017

In his earlier tweets, Praveen Sood had claimed that footage from 45 cameras installed at M G Road were being scrutinised by his team to gather evidence of any criminal act.

He had also reiterated that a DCP level officer was inquiring into the allegations. Despite no victim or eyewitness coming forward to file an official complaint, the police have gone ahead and registered an FIR.

OneIndia News