Bengaluru city gets new police chief on New year’s eve

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Praveen Sood IPS is all set to take charge as Bengaluru city's new commissioner of Police. The 1986 batch Karnataka cadre officer previously held the post of ADGP administration. He will succeed current commissioner of police N S Megharikh who has been transferred to head the anti-corruption bureau.

The new commissioner of Bengaluru city, Praveen Sood IPS will take charge on January 1, 2017. An IIT Delhi graduate, his first deputation was as Assistant Superintendent of police, Mysuru in 1989.

Sood has worked as police advisor to the government of Mauritius for three years while on deputation. He also holds a post graduate degree in Public Policy and Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru and Maxwell School of Governance. He has previously held the post of Commissioner of Mysuru city between 2004 and 2007.

Along with the commissioner of police, fresh appointments have been made to posts of both additional commissioners for East and west division of the city.

IGP Hemanth Nimbalkar is the new additional commissioner of police for Bengaluru east division while Malini Krishnamoorthy will hold the post of additional commissioner west. Kamal Pant IPS has been posted as Additional commissioner of police, administration.

OneIndia News