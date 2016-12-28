Bengaluru: Accused of laundering money, banker kills self

An employee of a State Bank of Mysore branch in Bengaluru committed suicide after he was suspended following allegations of money laundering. Raviraj, 55, who worked in the bank's cash management department, was found hanging in his residence in Viveknagar. Raviraj was accused of helping launder money up to Rs 20 lakh and was suspended pending inquiry by higher officials. The banker was taken to task after officials discovered that he was allegedly part of a money exchanging racket that replaced demonetised old notes with new currencies of Rs 2,000 and lower denomination notes.

Scrutiny by central agencies in the bank unearthed the racket as well as Raviraj's involvement in it. He was suspended immediately following which he is said to have committed suicide out of humiliation. Raviraj is said to have been questioned on Monday by authorities probing illegal cash transactions in the bank. Fearing arrest, Raviraj is said to have killed himself. Viveknagar police have registered a case of unnatural death.

OneIndia News