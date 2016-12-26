800 cylinders explode in succession in Chintamani, Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 26: 800 gas cylinders stored near a godown exploded in succession near Chintamani in Karnataka. Three lorries stacked with 800 cylinders were reduced to ashes and the explosion left villagers trembling all night.

HP gas cylinders belonging to SLN agency were stacked up in the lorries to be transported. At around 1 AM, one of the lorries is said to have caught fire and it soon spread to all three carrying the gas cylinders. The noise and fire from the explosion could be witnessed from kilometres away. The same was captured on camera by villagers nearby.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Fire and emergency service personnel were called for help and the fire was brought under control but not before all the 800 cylinders exploded due to the fire. Investigation into how the fire started will be taken up on Monday.

OneIndia News