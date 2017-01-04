Two bank officials decamp with Rs 28.1 lakh

Ahmedabad, Jan 4: Two officials working with a private bank in Ahmedabad district allegedly decamped with Rs 28.10 lakh cash which they had to deposit in the bank's cash box, police said today.

An FIR has been filed against deputy branch manager Sushank Jain and cashier Jignesh Patel, working at Changodar branch of the bank, Police Inspector M M Ganguli said. The allegedly fled with the cash late on Monday night. "They were custodian of the keys of the bank's cash box in which they were tasked with depositing the money.

However, they entered into a criminal conspiracy and fled with the money on Monday night. When they remained untraced, we filed an FIR late last night," Ganguli said.

The FIR was filed under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a banker), and 120 (criminal conspiracy), he said, adding that police have launched search operation to trace and arrest them.

PTI