French President Emmanuel Macron hails Olympic values in push for Paris 2024

Lausanne, July 11: French President Emmanuel Macron joined the push to secure the 2024 Games for Paris on Monday (July 10), hailing the values of the Olympic movement after a meeting with IOC boss Thomas Bach.

IOC to decide host decision for 2024, 2028

Macron was in Lausanne, Switzerland - home of the International Olympic Committee, ahead of a key meeting that will see Paris and rival 2024 candidate Los Angeles make fresh pitches to IOC voters.

Paris is seen as the favourite to win 2024, with Los Angeles likely being handed the 2028 Games as part of a double hosting deal pushed for Bach.

"In a fractured world where tensions are resurgent, we need the values of peace and tolerance that the Olympic movement illustrates and embodies strongly," the French president said, flanked by Bach.

Macron braved a light rain as he climbed the steps to the lakeside Olympic Museum, alongside his wife Brigitte and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, among other dignitaries from the Paris bid.

Macron said he was representing a Paris team bolstered by "the complete unity of the country".

Bach said the president's presence in Lausanne highlighted the firm support enjoyed by Paris 2024. Macron, who took office following a landmark election in May, will be alongside French Olympic officials at today's (July 11) IOC session.

At the end of today's meet, IOC members are expected to rubber stamp a proposal to award the 2024 and 2028 Games together at the organisation's main annual meeting in September in Peru.

Paris, which last hosted in 1924, has said it remains focused on securing the 2024 Games, while the Los Angeles has opened the door to waiting until 2028.

AFP