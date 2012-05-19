China poses no threat to India: Pallam Raju

Chennai, May 19: China posed no threat to India despite border dispute but the country was equipping itself well and having a strong deterrence posture so that no adversary took it for granted, Minister of State for Defence M M Pallam Raju said today. 

"I think it is not a threat. We have a very healthy economic partnership with China, which is our neighbour. Of course, we do have differences on the perception of the border, which again at a very high level meeting of National Security Advisors we are thrashing these things out," he said.

Raju was responding to a question from reporters on whether China was a constant threat to India and steps taken to counter it. He saw no reason for a conflict between the two neighbours, Raju said after commissioning Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Rajtarang here.

"We are having a strong deterrence posture. And we are strengthening it further. So, I am sure there will not be any reason for any conflict to happen . We are trying to be mutually beneficial to each other," he said.

"However, as a nation with such a large population and with economic interest worldwide and as a growing economy, I think we have to have those strong deterrence capabilities to make sure that none of our adversaries take us for granted," he said.

Replying to a question, he said the existing defence procurement system was transparent and open. The need of the hour and the urgency with which the government is focusing is to give the capabilities that our armed forces need, he said.

On recurring attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, Raju said India had taken up the issue with Colombo at diplomatic level.

" I am sure that the Sri Lankan Government is sensitive about our fishermen transgressing into their waters. That is why we are working on it in a very scientific manner to inform our fishing community where to find the richer fish pockets... Solution is we have to give them better information and advice them," he said.

We will find a mechanism. We are at a diplomatic level making sure that they are not aggressive with our fishermen, Raju said. He said after the Mumbai terror strikes, government has been strengthening the Coast Guard and the coastal security system.

PTI