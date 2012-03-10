Bangalore, Mar 10: Akhilesh Yadav, the man who scripted the Samajwadi Party's historic win in the assembly elections, is the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The 38-year-old MP had already carved a niche for himself in India's most populous state which had been the traditional stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The new CM of UP is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Malti Devi and was born on July 1, 1973 in Saifai of Etawah district in UP. He studied at the Military School Dholpur, Rajasthan. Akhilesh then earned Bachelor degree in Engineering from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysore in Karnataka. Later he moved to Australia, where he earned a Masters degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Sydney.

Akhilesh is married to Dimple in 1999. His wife also tried to enter politics in 2009 by-election from Ferozabad and lost to the Congress candidate, Raj Babbar, a former Samajwadi Party man. Akhilesh and Dimple have three children - Aditi and Arjun and Tina.

He entered politics, at the age of 27 by winning the Kannauj Lok Sabha by-election. The by-election was a result of Mulayam Singh vacating the Kannauj seat after having won from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency too.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh contested from Kannauj and Ferozabad and won both. Later, he gave up Ferozabad and continued as MP from Kannauj. Soon after, he took over as SP's UP president and single-handedly changed the image of his father's goondaraj party.

As Chief Minister, Akhilesh's skill would be under test in fulfilling promises made in the party manifesto which is not going to be an easy task.

Moreover, it should be seen how he manages to provide tablets and laptops to high school and intermediate pass-outs, dole out un-employment allowances which would cause excessive burden to the state exchequer.

