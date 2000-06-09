South African tribute to Marshall

Harare: The South African cricket team will pay tribute to late West Indies fast bowler Malcolm Marshall during the second test against Zimbabwe beginning ontomorrow.

Marshall died of colon cancer last week and the South Africans may wear black armbands in his memory.

''We'll probably try and get some armbands on, although the team has yet to decide on it,'' all-rounder Lance Klusener said. ''But definitely we'll do something for Malcolm.''

Natal's Klusener, Shaun Pollock, Jonty Rhodes and coach Graham Ford benefitted from Marshall's experience when the West Indian spent four seasons playing and coaching in the province.

''He played an enormous role with me and Shaun, as well as with Graham,'' Klusener said. ''He was a godsend from our point of view. To have a legend like that to be able to lean on and bounce ideas off was awesome.''

Klusener has an opportunity to put into practice what Marshall taught him because he will be shouldering additional bowling responsibilities in the test following injury to fellow all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

Kallis was named man of the match in the first test in Bloemfontein, which South Africa won by an innings and 13 runs with a day to spare.

Kallis took an aggregate seven wickets for 112 and scored 64 in the first test but will be unable to bowl in Harare.

Klusener was used as a stock bowler by captain Hansie Cronje in Bloemfontein and is looking forward to the change.

''In Bloemfontein we were just looking to block up an end with me and give the other guys a rest,'' Klusener said.

''Obviously it depends on what Hansie wants but hopefully I can get out of that sort of boring role in this game.''

Zimbabwe are still taking stock of Alistair Campbell's sudden resignation as captain on Tuesday. Campbell was unhappy with his own form and the recent performances of the team.

Zimbabwe lost all three one-day internationals and a one-off test to Australia before their latest defeat by South Africa.

Andy Flower, who handed the captaincy to Campbell after the 1996 World Cup, will be Zimbabwe's captain for the rest of the season.

